We’re going to get her to fly from the rock wall

towards the stage.

If she shows good response,

we’re going to attempt, today, for the first time,

to get her to fly from the third level of that rock wall

over to the benches where the audience are seated.

Suzy!

She was coming down really, really fast

from the height she took off from

because of the speed she was coming in,

the surface wasn’t good enough for her to land nicely

and she sort of, like, slid off.

We will have to look into that to

ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

Eh, don’t come at me!

Little bit of hiccups because some of the flights were very different.

I don’t have anything!

And as expected,

there will be some confusion from the bird’s behaviour.

We will continue to condition her to this.

I’m very confident that she will eventually be able to make it.

Some of these birds are getting comfortable already.

They’re not so stressed by

especially the screen, the very huge screen -

they kept staring at, initially.

Some don’t even want to go near that direction.

Today is the first time that we are

actually attaching a real meat bone

for them to scavenge from.

The reason why we are actually attaching the bone into the carcass

is to actually simulate how vultures would feed in the wild.

They are known to come down to a carcass in large groups.

There will be a lot of competition going on.

The struggle for survival is very clear

as seen how it is with our group of vultures here.

All the scuffling and biting,

a bit of fighting among vultures in the wild.