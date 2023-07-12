Golden Mile Complex: A final look at Singapore’s ‘Little Thailand’ What gives this architectural icon in Beach Road character and personality? Is it its bold design or unique Thai identity? Ahead of Golden Mile Complex’s closure in May following its sale to a consortium, The Straits Times explores the landmark through this series of visuals. SCROLL DOWN

Tenants at “Little Thailand”, as Golden Mile Complex has come to be known, are bidding it adieu as the building is set for redevelopment.

A popular hangout for the Thai community and local residents for its array of Thai goods, eateries and bars among the mixed bag of tenants that included tour agencies and bus operators, Golden Mile will be vacated by May.