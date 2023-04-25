Tea, tulips and trams: Exploring Turkey Istanbul and Cappadocia are stunning delights of Turkey. Here's what not to miss when you visit

To me, the tulip symbolises the resilience and hope the locals retain in the wake of the earthquake. Nadine Chua

Hear the unmistakable sound of the tram bell while walking along Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue, a shopper’s paradise. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Sip sweet Turkish tea served in a traditional glass shaped like the country’s national flower: the tulip. ST PHOTO: NADINE CHUA

Gaze at the stunning white tulips at Emirgan Park. ST PHOTO: NADINE CHUA

Feel the soft clay between your fingers and try your hand at pottery. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Shop at the Grand Bazaar, one of the largest and oldest covered markets in the world. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Be awed by the cave towns in the Zelve Open Air Museum in Cappadocia. ST PHOTO: NADINE CHUA