Which airline does this tail fin belong to?
As international air travel rebounds, The Straits Times goes plane spotting at Changi Airport, homing in on the tail fin designs of newer and lesser-known carriers.
As one of Asia’s most connected international aviation hubs, Changi Airport links Singapore to some 140 cities globally, with over 90 airlines operating more than 5,500 weekly flights.
Passenger numbers rebounded in 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased globally, with 219,000 flights - 57.2 per cent of the 382,000 flights in 2019 - taking off or landing at the airport.
The airport welcomed eight new airlines in 2022.
The distinctive livery wrapping a plane’s tail fin helps identify an airline at a glance.
The tail fin or vertical stabiliser works together with the rudder, horizontal stabiliser and elevator on the plane’s tail section to provide control and stability during flight.
The tails are easily the most colourful part of most planes.
Some bear fun, graphic designs, while others are corporate and business-like. We look at the tail fins of several airlines operating at Changi Airport.
AIRLINES THAT RESUMED IN 2023
AIR MACAU
After a hiatus of over 10 years, Air Macau resumed flights between Singapore and Macau on March 23, 2023.
It last flew to Changi Airport between 2011 and 2012.
It flies the route four times a week.
The airline's logo is a fusion of a lotus flower, the symbol of Macau, and a dove to represent international peace.
ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES
Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights on March 25, 2023, with four weekly services between Singapore and the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, after temporarily suspending passenger services in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Its tail fin sports three stylised feathers in the three colours of the flag of Ethiopia.
AIRLINES THAT JOINED DURING PANDEMIC
AIRCALIN
Twice-weekly Aircalin flights connecting Singapore to the tropical South Pacific Ocean archipelago New Caledonia began in July 2022.
The flag carrier's livery represents the French-administered island territory's blue skies and waters, fiery red soil, biodiversity and flora. A red hibiscus decorates the tail of Aircalin's planes.
CITILINK
Citilink launched flights between Jakarta and Singapore in October 2022, and runs twice-daily services.
The low-cost airline, which uses the call sign "Supergreen", is a subsidiary of Indonesia's national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia.
Its livery sports cross-diagonal shades of green.
GULF AIR
Gulf Air launched flights between Bahrain and Singapore in April 2021, with thrice-weekly services.
The flag carrier of Bahrain last connected Singapore to the country in the mid-2000s.
GOLDEN FALCON
Its planes boast a golden falcon on their tails, accenting a brand colour palette in brushed gold and dark navy.
The resumption of its Singapore-Bahrain service in 2021, added a new city link for Changi Airport.
CAMBODIA AIRWAYS
Cambodia Airways launched thrice-weekly flights between Phnom Penh and Singapore in December 2022.
The airline was established in 2017.
SOLE CONNECTION
It is currently the only Cambodian airline connected to Singapore.
The airline's logo is inspired by the iconic Angkor Wat temple, and its livery and tail fin are reminiscent of clouds in the sky.
BAMBOO AIRWAYS
Bamboo Airways launched flights between Singapore and Vietnam in April 2022, with a daily service to Ho Chi Minh City and twice-weekly flights to Hanoi.
The airline's logo itself is a tail fin with an abstract bamboo "forest" intersecting a bamboo leaf in blue. This is transposed onto the planes with a leaf in two shades of blue.
Founded in 2017, Bamboo Airways launched operations in 2019, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
STARLUX
The full-service carrier's tail fin design depicts the North Star or Polaris and two dynamic winglet shapes that form an "S" for Starlux.
The outline of the two winglet shapes also implies the symbol for infinity, representing boundlessness of dreams and aspirations.
FULL-SERVICE CARRIER
Starlux launched flights between Taipei and Singapore in September 2021, with seven weekly services.
Founded in 2018, Starlux is the first carrier to introduce the A321neos in Taiwan.
It will be launching its A350 Taipei-Singapore services in June.
LESSER-KNOWN AIRLINES
PACIFIC AIRLINES
Vietnamese low-cost carrier Pacific Airlines resumed services to Singapore in December 2022, and flies to Ho Chi Minh City daily.
The airline was known as Jetstar Pacific Airlines. This plane's tail fin at Changi Airport, photographed last Thursday, is a plain silver and grey, although the airline’s other planes sport dark blue and orange tail fins after a rebranding exercise in 2020.
The airline currently operates a fleet of 18 modern Airbus A320 aircraft.
DRUKAIR
Bhutan's flag carrier Drukair - Royal Bhutan Airlines operates twice-weekly flights linking Bhutan and Singapore via Guwahati in India, and onwards from Singapore to Dili in Timor Leste.
Tail fins fly the Bhutan flag, which features the druk, a mythical thunder dragon, holding jewels to represent wealth.
Drukair is currently the only airline linking Changi to Bhutan, Guwahati and Dili. It plays an important role in Changi’s overall network connectivity.
BATIK AIR
Indonesian airline Batik Air launched flights to Changi in 2015.
CULTURAL ROOTS
Batik Air, the full-service arm of the Lion Air Group, dresses its planes' tails in a batik motif in burgundy, blue and yellow.
It connects Singapore to Jakarta, Bali, Medan, Surabaya, Makassar and Yogyakarta.
SAUDIA
Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, operates thrice-weekly flights between Singapore and Jeddah.
The dark blue tail fin features a stylised representation of the national emblem of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - a palm tree underscored by two crossed swords.
The palm tree symbolises vitality, growth and prosperity, while the swords represent strength, stamina and sacrifice.
Saudia launched flights to Singapore in 1982.
VISTARA
Vistara Airlines launched flights to Singapore in July 2019 and now flies to Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.
Its name is derived from vistaar, which mean infinite expanse in Sanskrit.
Its logo is a star based on a yantra, a geometric Hindu design believed to have cosmic powers, and a compass rose.
HAINAN AIRLINES
Hainan Airlines flies three times a week between Haikou and Singapore.
The Hainan-based carrier has a diverse fleet consisting of more than 200 jet-powered aircraft.
Its planes sport a red and yellow livery that is one of the most distinctive around.
MYANMAR NATIONAL AIRLINES
Flag carrier Myanmar National Airlines launched flights between Yangon and Singapore in August 2015, and operates 10 flights weekly.
Its livery depicts elegant swirls of bronze and burgundy, as well as the airlines' logo, a stylised golden lotus flower.
SHENZHEN AIRLINES
Shenzhen Airlines flies daily between Shenzhen's Bao'an International Airport and Singapore.
FLYING HIGH
The carrier's logo adopts the roc, a mythical bird of prey said to be so large, it could pick up full-grown elephants in its talons.
The bird, depicted in flight, is said to symbolise the airline's aspirations for rapid progress.