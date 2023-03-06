Skip to main content

The Week in Pictures

Curated By STEPHANIE YEOW |

A gruesome murder of a Hong Kong actress, a horrific train crash in Greece, playing with fire and cats; viewing Vincent Van Gogh’s works in 360 deg projections in an immersive experience in Singapore. See this myriad of events in pictures

Mar 1

Mar 1

The site of a train crash where at least 57 people were killed when a Greek passenger train collided head-on with a freight train late on Tuesday, near the city of Larissa, Greece, derailing carriages which then burst into flames, in the country’s deadliest rail crash in living memory.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Mar 5

Mar 5

Fire burning in the Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sunday. The blaze gutted 2,000 huts and left 12,000 homeless.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Feb 28

Feb 28

An exhibition showing the world as Vincent van Gogh might have seen it is now on at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, where the works of the Dutch artist come alive in 360-degree digital projections on 10m-high screens at Resorts World Sentosa. This Singapore stop marks the show’s South-east Asian premiere.

ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

Mar 4

Mar 4

Vehicles and people on a flooded road in the town of Yong Peng in Malaysia’s Johor state on Saturday. At least four people have died and nearly 41,000 have been evacuated in Malaysia after flood waters caused by “unusual” torrential rains lasting days swept through several states, officials said on Saturday.

PHOTO: AFP

Feb 28

Feb 28

Police excavating a landfill during a search for the missing parts of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi's body in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday. Ms Choi was brutally murdered and disemembered on Feb 25, 2023, allegedly by her ex-husband.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Mar 1

Mar 1

An aerial view showing Israelis blocking the road during a demonstration on Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Feb 26

Feb 26

Turkish sports club Besiktas' Cenk Tosun reacting as fans threw toys on the pitch for children affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria during a Turkish Super League match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb 26.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Mar 1

Mar 1

A man playing with fire during a performance rooted in Chinese ancient traditions to ward off bad luck and to bring good fortune in Pan'an County, Jinhua city, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday.

PHOTO: AFP

Feb 26

Feb 26

Five of 38 contestants posing during the inaugural Migrant Workers’ Centre Bodybuilding Championship, at its recreation club in Pioneer on Feb 26, 2023. The event was held to promote bodybuilding and fitness to migrant workers.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Feb 24

Feb 24

Volunteer Mohammed Alaa al-Jalil tending to cats rescued from the rubble of earthquake-devastated buildings at an animal shelter in al-Bab, in the rebel-held Syrian province of Aleppo, on Feb 24, 2023.

