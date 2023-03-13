Skip to main content
The Week in Pictures

Curated By STEPHANIE YEOW |

Women all over the world celebrating International Women’s Day, monks in Thailand commemorating an important Buddhist festival, the aftermath of an explosion at a local car service centre and protests in Georgia are included in this week’s curation of pictures.

March 6

March 6

Buddhist monks praying at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony commemorating Makha Bucha Day – which marks a significant gathering of Buddha and his disciples in the third lunar month – in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, on March 6.

PHOTO: REUTERS

March 8

March 8

Women doing yoga moves in a train carriage in Mumbai, India, as part of an event on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day. This day is observed annually to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as abuse of women and violence against them.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

March 7

March 7

A fire broke out in the motor room of carmaker Audi’s service centre in Ubi, Singapore, causing an explosion that ripped through a section of the building on March 7. About 100 people were evacuated, with one person injured.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

March 7

March 7

Protesters brandishing a European Union flag being sprayed by a water cannon during clashes with riot police near the Parliament in Tbilisi on March 7. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the Georgian capital to oppose a controversial “foreign agents” Bill.

PHOTO: AFP

March 7

March 7

A woman shaking coloured powder off her head during Holi - a festival of colours - in Mumbai, India, on March 7.

PHOTO: REUTERS

March 8

March 8

Mothers and their children at Kimogoi Dispensary in Kenya on March 7, participating in the launch of a pilot programme involving the world’s first malaria vaccine, Mosquirix. The programme is aimed at children at risk of being infected with malaria.

PHOTO: AFP

March 8

March 8

A man walking into a ray of sunshine at the entrance of Tekka Centre in Little India, Singapore, on March 8.

ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG

March 10

March 10

China’s President Xi Jinping being applauded as he arrives for the third plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 10.

PHOTO: AFP

March 11

March 11

Flooded streets in the neighbourhood of Pajaro in Monterey County, California, on March 11. Residents were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night after an atmospheric river surge broke the Pajaro levee and sent flood waters flowing into the community.

PHOTO: AFP

March 10

March 10

An Oscar statue was among the items being prepared for the 95th Academy Awards, or Oscars, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 10. The awards show was held in California on Sunday night (Monday morning, Singapore time).

PHOTO: REUTERS

