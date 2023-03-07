Sneaking In The sneaker world has seen countless designs come and go, but here are some classic designs that continue to inspire.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Also known as “Chucks”, the shoe was renamed after basketball player Chuck Taylor became an ambassador for the brand. Chucks are loved for their comfort, timeless design and versatility.

Puma Suede Introduced as a performance basketball shoe, the Suede later gained widespread popularity as fashionable footwear, particularly in the hip-hop and breakdance scenes of the 1980s.

Adidas Superstar The Superstar is easily recognisable with its iconic shell toe and three stripes. Its popularity expanded beyond the basketball court, and it is still worn by celebrities today.

Nike Air Force 1 Named after the United States President’s plane call sign, the Air Force 1 is the ﬁrst basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology. Despite being heavy, it provides cushioning and durability.

Nike Air Jordan 1 The ﬁrst signature shoe of Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 1 is one of the most popular sneaker designs. It features a high top and still remains highly sought after.

Nike Air Max 90 The Air Max 90 features a visible Air-Sole unit in the heel, which is said to provide excellent cushioning and shock absorption. The sneaker’s upper is made from a mix of materials for a unique layered look.