Dorscon green: A visual look at Singapore’s new normal
Snapshots of everyday life as the country reverts to the lowest health alert level since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
After more than three years of living with Covid-19 restrictions, Singapore’s disease outbreak response reverted to the lowest level – green – on Feb 13.
Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon), green indicates that a disease is mild or not spreading easily.
Dorscon was established in 2005 following the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic in 2003 and avian flu situation in 2004.
From masks no longer being required on public transport, to the stepping down of the use of TraceTogether and SafeEntry, Singapore has embraced its post-pandemic liberties. The Straits Times’ picture desk celebrates Dorscon green – the lowest alert level since the pandemic started – and gives a visual take on Singapore’s new normal.
Passengers on a bus near Raffles Place on Feb 20, 2023. Masks were no longer required on public transport from Feb 13.
A bus driver retreats to the luggage compartment of his bus for a break in Tampines North Drive 3 Heavy Vehicle Park on Feb 24, 2023.
Commuters on the escalator at Buona Vista MRT station on Feb 17, 2023.
(Left) Even as Singapore reverts to Dorscon green, this e-scooter rider and a boy riding pillion are well shielded from both virus and the day’s rainy weather while travelling along Pasir Ris Central on Feb 20, 2023. (Right) A child takes cover from the sun under his mother's headscarf at a junction in Yishun Ring Road on Feb 16, 2023.
People watching a singing competition at Hougang Ave 4 on Feb 26, 2023. Organised by the Hougang Village Merchants' Association, this was the first competition held since 2019 due to Covid-19.
The amped up audience at Westlife’s The Wild Dreams Tour concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 16, 2023.
Rain on my parade? The light drizzle did little to dampen the crowd’s enjoyment of the Chingay@Heartlands Celebrations 2023 at Ci Yuan Community Club on Feb 26, 2023.
(From left) Pasar malam vendors Raphael Mithiran, 18 and Roy Mizray, 25, in a "spontaneous jamming session" as music blares from their portable speaker, much to the amusement of the crowd at the night bazaar next to Tampines MRT on Feb 22, 2023.
People having a picnic at Toa Payoh Town Park on Feb 26, 2023.
College student Pavalakkodi Pavithran (right), 27, dozing off on a grass patch next to Dickson Road while watching a cricket match on his phone. The supply chain management student from Tamil Nadu had headed there with his friend Pandiyan Stalin after his morning classes at Bukit Merah on Feb 14, 2023.
Mr Sayed Hossain (right), 39, who works as a project supervisor at a marine shipyard, chatting with his wife back home in Bangladesh on his day off on Valentine's Day, in a shaded corner of a back alley in Rowell Road.
The migrant worker, who has been working here for 11 years, said it felt "good" to be able to visit Little India freely – a far cry from when restrictions were in place during the pandemic.
A migrant worker makes a video call to a family member while looking at bags in Little India on Feb 14, 2023.
Pupils from PCF Sparkletots Chua Chu Kang at a Total Defence Day commemoration event at Chua Chu Kang Community Centre on Feb 15, 2023.
A Legend Car – a scaled down version of the Nascar race cars – on display during the launch of the Goodstock SpeedFest at Our Tampines Hub on Feb 22, 2022. The Aug 11-13 event at the Changi Exhibition Centre will include a US Legend Cars race and other treats for motorheads.
A standee of actress Michelle Chong reminding diners to return their trays at the Yishun Park Hawker Centre on Feb 16, 2023.
The Singapore Women's basketball team training at the Singapore Basketball Centre on Feb 16, 2023. Singapore will be hosting the Southeast Asia Women's Basketball League in March.
Hamming it up for the camera at the Merlion Park on Feb 23, 2023.
Tourists on a balmy open-top bus ride around the city on Feb 16, 2023.
Children playing at the digital light canvas at Marina Bay Sands on Feb 21, 2023.
Visitors to 29rooms at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 16, 2023. The multi-sensory funhouse of themed, Instagrammable experiences made its Asia debut in Singapore on Feb 10. Created in collaboration with artists, creators and the community, 29Rooms: Lost & Found has 29 interactive spaces open for all to pause, laugh and wonder in.
Girls holding plush toys they won from claw machines at Hillion mall on Feb 16, 2023.
People strolling along Queen Street on Feb 20, 2023.
The rooftop of Block 723A Tampines St 72 multi-storey carpark, which has been transformed into an urban farm, on Feb 16, 2023.
Students in the library at the Singapore Management University in Victoria Street on Feb 13, 2023.
A cleaner preparing to clean the escalator at City Square Mall on Feb 20, 2023.
Two patrons lie on massage chairs, while a man yawns outside the convention halls at Singapore Expo on Feb 25, 2023.
A group of men engrossed in watching a game of checkers in Chinatown on Feb 20, 2023.
A man hanging out at the Pasir Ris Public Library at White Sands shopping mall on Feb 16, 2023.
Passengers waiting for their flight to Hong Kong at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Feb 13, 2023.