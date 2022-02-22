Skip to main content

Wet, windy and cold: Sights of a rain-soaked Singapore

Raining again? The Straits Times picture desk captures scenes of this almost daily event here.

By THE STRAITS TIMES PICTURE DESK |

On average, Singapore experiences between two and four monsoon surges each year. They occur mostly between the months of December and March.

Monsoon surges occur when sudden increases in wind speed push cold air southwards to the South China Sea.

As the cold air moves south, it warms and gathers moisture. This results in dense rain clouds forming over the equatorial region in which Singapore is located.

From pedestrians getting drenched, people holding colourful umbrellas to others working in the rain and taking shelter from the storm, The Straits Times Picture Desk captures the love-hate relationship that people here have with the weather.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Pedestrians with umbrellas and raincoats crossing Kitchener Road during afternoon showers on Jan 25, 2023.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A resident rushing to collect laundry hanging along the corridor in Pasir Ris Street 52 during a sudden downpour on Feb 20, 2023.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
An elderly Chinese woman in a wheelchair being pushed across the road in the rain in Toa Payoh North on Dec 5, 2022.

ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW
Dark clouds and heavy rain obscure the skyline in the Central Business District on Feb 12, 2023.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A dog trying to keep up with its owner along a flooded sheltered walkway in Little India on Feb 5, 2023.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
A delivery rider waiting out the rain in Jurong East on Dec 2, 2022.

ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG
Migrant workers laying cables in the rain in Chartwell Drive on Jan 28, 2023

ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Migrant workers working at a construction site near Jalan Dua and Cassia Link on Jan 25, 2023.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A splash of colours on a wet and dreary day in Little India on Jan 31, 2023.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Watch your step: silhouettes on a wet pavement in Little India on Jan 31, 2023.

ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG
People crossing the street in the rain at the junction between Woodlands Avenue 6 and Avenue 7 on Jan 11, 2023.

ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG
Making a dash for shelter on the Jubilee Bridge on Jan 25, 2023.

ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO
Visitors at the Istana Open House on Jan 23, 2023.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Devotees braving the downpour during a religious ceremony held at Sri Mariamman Temple on Feb 12, 2023.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
People making their way along a sheltered walkway at the National University of Singapore on Jan 13, 2023.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Visitors marking a wet Chinese New Year at the roof garden of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Jan 24, 2023.

ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG
A woman with an umbrella jaywalking across Woodlands Avenue 3 in heavy rain on Jan 13, 2023.

ST PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN
Office workers are caught in a light drizzle along Boon Tat Street at lunchtime on Jan 31, 2023.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Pedestrians in Geylang Road trying to stay dry during a sudden downpour on Jan 10, 2023.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Workers pushing on with their schedule near the Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade on Jan 25, 2023.

ST PHOTOS: SHINTARO TAY
(Left) A pedestrian crossing Kitchener Road during an afternoon shower on Jan 25, 2023. (Right) People making their way across Rochor Road during an evening drizzle on the same day.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Baby is taken on a walk, come rain or shine, in Tampines on Feb 12, 2023.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A commuter on a bus as it passes Bugis Junction on a rainy evening on Jan 8, 2023.

