What is your personal inflation rate?

*Methodology:

The perceived personal inflation rate is derived from the consumer price index (CPI) of a selected basket of goods and services – food, transport, recreation, education, utilities and shopping – to reflect the daily expenses of most Singaporean households. This condensed list excludes accommodation with the assumption that you own a home and did not buy one in the past year. It also does not factor in rent. As private transport, including ride-hailing, is common among Singaporeans, it is included in the list. The personal inflation rate is not an official measure; rather, it is an estimation of how inflation might affect you, given that rising prices do not affect everyone the same way.

In this simplified calculator, different weights are assigned to the selected categories. Depending on the answer, you may have a perceived personal inflation rate as low as 4.2 per cent or as high as 9.1 per cent.

For example, CPI for overseas holidays saw a year-to-date change of 4.4 per cent in 2022, compared with 3.1 per cent for recreational and cultural services. So, if you had picked “overseas holiday” when asked what you do for recreation, you might have a higher personal inflation rate than if you were to choose the other options.

If you don't have school-going kids, for example, the weights for that category in your personal basket would be zero. Those weights would then be distributed to the discretionary items, such as private transport and overseas holidays. We assume that if you don’t spend on school-going kids, you probably spend more on other discretionary items.

In general, those who spend more on items that saw quicker price increases will experience a greater impact of inflation than others.