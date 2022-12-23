Despite the Covid-19 pandemic hogging the headlines in the last three years, 2022 is most remembered for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24. Scenes of devastation and death reminded the world of the impact of war. Climate change issues compelled policymakers to take swift action to avoid irreversible consequences. In Singapore, it was masks off and a relaxation of virus restrictions that saw crowds returning in throngs to malls and the city. Overseas travel exploded when international borders reopened, along with sky-high air ticket prices. The Straits Times Picture Desk curates a collection of the year’s most memorable images that encapsulate these events.