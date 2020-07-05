GE2020 Today: WP's Raeesah Khan apologises for 'insensitive' remarks

SINGAPORE - Stay on top of the latest election news with The Straits Times' new live show.

GE2020 Today, which rounds up the action of the day, is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 producer/presenter Michelle Martin.

It airs at 10pm every day on Facebook and YouTube throughout the election period.

On Sunday (July 5), the Workers' Party (WP) Ms Raeesah Khan has apologised for comments she made online on race and religion after two police reports were lodged.

The WP candidate for Sengkang GRC added that she will cooperate fully with police investigations.

WP chief Pritam Singh also said that Ms Raeesah will continue with the election campaign.

Meanwhile, the People's Action Party (PAP) first assistant secretary-general Heng Swee Keat called on WP to be transparent, accountable and say whether it will take up the non-constituency MP seats in the next Parliament.

Separately, the Pofma Office has issued five correction directions to the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS), CNA, The Online Citizen Asia (TOC), and New Naratif.

We also bring to you highlights of the constituency political broadcasts, walkabouts throughout the day, and the e-rallies in the evening.