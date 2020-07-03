GE2020 Today: Special constituency political broadcasts begin; first PSP e-rally

SINGAPORE - Stay on top of the latest election news with The Straits Times' new live show.

GE2020 Today, which rounds up the action of the day, is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 producer/presenter Michelle Martin.

It airs at 10pm every day on Facebook and YouTube throughout the election period.

The first in a series of special constituency political broadcasts starts on Friday (July 3), featuring candidates contesting Aljunied GRC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Bukit Batok SMC and Bukit Panjang SMC.

We bring to you highlights of the candidates' speeches.

We also round up the evening's campaigning, including e-rallies by the Singapore People's Party candidate for Potong Pasir SMC Jose Raymond, the Progress Singapore Party, and the People's Action Party campaign show, Straight Talk, with Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

We end the show with a segment on how party candidates have leveraged social media to engage with voters.