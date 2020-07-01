GE2020 Today: Political debate live on TV; PAP East Coast team, WP hold e-rallies

SINGAPORE - Stay on top of the latest election news with The Straits Times' new live show.

GE2020 Today, which rounds up the action of the day, is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 producer/presenter Michelle Martin.

It airs at 10pm every day on Facebook and YouTube throughout the election period.

In tonight's episode (July 1), catch highlights of the first political debate involving four candidates from four parties, broadcast live to the nation.

The four parties are the People's Action Party (PAP), the Workers' Party (WP), the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

Separately, we round up the main points of the e-rally by the PAP candidates for East Coast GRC and the Workers' Party's first episode of the Hammer Show.

We will also bring to you a compilation of the best pictures from today's hustings.