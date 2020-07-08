GE2020 Today: PAP rounds up its election campaign; WP can take S'pore forward post-Covid-19, says Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE - Stay on top of the latest election news with The Straits Times' new live show.

GE2020 Today, which rounds up the action of the day, is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 producer/presenter Rachel Kelly.

It airs at 10pm every day on Facebook and YouTube throughout the election period.

On Wednesday (July 8), the People's Action Party (PAP) rounded up its GE2020 campaign and discussed key issues in this election through a livestream on its Facebook page.

Separately, at Kovan Hawker Centre on Wednesday evening, Mr Pritam Singh urged voters to give his Workers' Party the chance to take Singapore forward post-Covid-19.

Responding to a question on online sentiments about his party, Mr Singh said it is dangerous to correlate what people say on the Internet with actual opinions on the ground.

Meanwhile, the final constituency political broadcast featured candidates contesting Tampines GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, West Coast GRC, Yio Chu Kang SMC, and Yuhua SMC making their pitch to their constituents.

We also round up the top six stories that made headlines in GE2020.

In what's trending on social media, we take a sneak peek at what the candidates ate during the campaigning trail.