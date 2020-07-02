GE2020 Today: First party political broadcast; party candidates get creative on social media

SINGAPORE - Stay on top of the latest election news with The Straits Times' new live show.

GE2020 Today, which rounds up the action of the day, is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 producer/presenter Rachel Kelly.

It airs at 10pm every day on Facebook and YouTube throughout the election period.

In Thursday's episode (July 2), catch highlights of the first of two party political broadcasts.

The political parties involved were the Reform Party (RP), National Solidarity Party (NSP), Peoples Voice (PV), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), Workers' Party (WP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP), and People's Action Party (PAP).

Separately, we round up the main points of the e-rally by the PAP candidates for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and the Workers' Party second iteration of its online rally, The Hammer Show .

We also bring to you the highlights of the walkabouts by the different parties throughout the day.

We will end the episode with a segment on how party candidates have taken to social media to reach out to voters by showing a side of themselves not often seen on the campaign trail.