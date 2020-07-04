GE2020 Today: East Coast GRC showdown; day 2 of constituency political broadcasts

SINGAPORE - Stay on top of the latest election news with The Straits Times' new live show.

GE2020 Today, which rounds up the action of the day, is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 producer/presenter Rachel Kelly.

It airs at 10pm every day on Facebook and YouTube throughout the election period.

The special constituency political broadcasts continue into day two with candidates contesting Chua Chu Kang GRC, East Coast GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Hong Kah North SMC, and Hougang SMC addressing their constituents.

During the broadcast for East Coast GRC, Deputy Prime Minister and PAP candidate Heng Swee Keat, and his opponent Nicole Seah, appealed to voters to give them their support in this crisis election.

Candidates for hotly contested Hougang SMC also made their pitch to voters.

Meanwhile, we share highlights of candidates who were out on their walkabouts in full-force on the one and only weekend during the nine-day campaigning period.

We end the show with a segment on social media posts from candidates that warm the cockles of our hearts.