GE2020 Today: E-rallies by PAP's Ang Mo Kio team and PSP's West Coast team; Day 4 of constituency political broadcasts

SINGAPORE - Stay on top of the latest election news with The Straits Times' new live show.

GE2020 Today, which rounds up the action of the day, is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 producer/presenter Rachel Kelly.

It airs at 10pm every day on Facebook and YouTube throughout the election period.

Evening e-rallies continue on Day 7 of campaigning with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Ang Mo Kio team, dubbed the Ang Mo Kio Five, discussing the key plans for the constituency.

In their e-rally, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidates for West Coast GRC shared their plans to reduce inequality, ease medical costs and fight for a higher Central Provident Fund (CPF) withdrawal limit.

We also bring to you highlights of PM Lee's lunchtime rally at Fullerton.

Meanwhile, the constituency political broadcasts (CPB) on Monday (July 6) featured candidates contesting Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Marymount SMC, Mountbatten SMC, Nee Soon GRC and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.