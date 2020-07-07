GE2020 Today: Day 7 of constituency political broadcasts; candidates take selfies with animals to charm voters

SINGAPORE - Stay on top of the latest election news with The Straits Times' new live show.

GE2020 Today, which rounds up the action of the day, is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 producer/presenter Rachel Kelly.

It airs at 10pm every day on Facebook and YouTube throughout the election period.

Day 7 of the constituency political broadcasts continue with candidates contesting Pioneer SMC, Potong Pasir SMC, Punggol West SMC, Radin Mas SMC, Sembawang GRC, Sengkang GRC.

Both the People's Action Party (PAP) and Workers' Party teams contesting the new Sengkang GRC outlined their plans for the constituency.

The only independent candidate contesting in this general election also made his pitch to voters in Pioneer SMC, where he faces the PAP and Progress Singapore Party candidates.

Meanwhile, candidates for Bukit Batok SMC, Mr Murali Pillai and Dr Chee Soon Juan, held separate e-rallies to address their constituents.

In what's trending on social media, we round up posts by candidates who took selfies with animals to charm their voters.