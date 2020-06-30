GE2020 Today: Campaigning and e-rallies begin; MPs stepping down from politics

SINGAPORE - Stay on top of the latest election news with The Straits Times' new live show.

GE2020 Today, which rounds up the action of the day, is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 producer/presenter Rachel Kelly.

It airs at 10pm every day on Facebook and YouTube throughout the election period.

With the candidates confirmed for the constituencies at the close of nominations on Tuesday (June 30), campaigning and e-rallies for GE2020 are now under way.

In the first edition tonight, catch highlights of the People's Action Party and the Workers' Party press conferences, and the first e-rally by the Singapore Democratic Party.