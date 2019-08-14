From the Garden: Making bubur cha cha using ingredients from community garden

SINGAPORE - Since 2017, Madam Ong Bock Hoe has been using vegetables grown in her community garden to make various dishes, including bubur cha cha.

The 2,000 sq m community garden, Sky Garden @ Jurong Central, has 60 active volunteers including Madam Ong.

They tend to over 100 types of vegetable, fruit and ornamental flower plants.

Every morning, the 72-year-old housewife volunteers at the garden, located above a multi-storey car park, to keep active and make new friends.

"I enjoy spending time with my friends at the garden - with people of different races and ages. We will always joke with each other. Even if I don't understand their language, I will still laugh with them," Madam Ong said.

To enjoy the fruits of their labour, the volunteers often hold potluck parties with food cooked using ingredients from the garden.

When the sweet potatoes are ready for harvesting, Madam Ong prepares a pot of water to make bubur cha cha, a dessert she associates with her childhood.

In celebration of the generation who saw Singapore in its early days, From the Garden is a video series that gathers stories from the people who grew up learning how to grow their own food, and how they carry memories of their childhood in urban Singapore.