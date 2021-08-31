Fields of sunshine

From midsummer to early autumn, bright yellow sunflower fields bloom across Britain, creating an extraordinary sight.

The flowers usually stay in bloom for eight to 12 weeks. Some will bloom as early as July, while others may finish into September.

Their peak bloom time lasts only two or three weeks and they look their majestic best in the middle of summer during the months of July and August. After this, some of them may begin to lose their petals.

There are many sunflower fields to visit in Britain, including Surrey, Kent and Wales, and nature lovers often flock to the countryside during this time.

People were seen taking pictures among sunflowers at The Pop Up Farm in Flamstead, St Albans, Britain, on Sunday.

