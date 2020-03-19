Fear, humour and courage amid the Covid-19 outbreak

From toilet paper fights to funny memes, people around the world are coping with the coronavirus pandemic in their own ways.

More than 140 countries have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

In Singapore and Australia, reports of panic buying made headlines. Long queues appeared at various supermarkets soon after Singapore raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition level to orange. In Australia, fights broke out as customers tussled over limited supplies.

In the United States and Britain, concerns were raised over xenophobic attacks on Asians. In New York City, a man was seen arguing with an Asian passenger on the subway train, then spraying Febreze air freshener on him. In London, a Singaporean student was assaulted by a group of attackers over coronavirus fears.

But it is not all doom and gloom. Some have turned to social media to share uplifting videos.

A Singaporean couple is singing away the blues with coronavirus-themed songs. Others spread joy through acts of kindness, such as giving away free masks and hand sanitisers in Housing Board lifts. Over in Italy, viral footage of quarantined residents singing on their balconies and an aerial display by the Italian Air Force captured the hearts of netizens.

Whatever the reaction, the most important thing is to practise good hygiene, stay safe and be socially responsible.