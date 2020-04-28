Enjoy jazz at home with The Straits Times on International Jazz Day

SINGAPORE - A special show celebrating the Unesco International Jazz Day will be broadcast live on The Straits Times' social media channels on Thursday (April 30).

The online concert called Jass @ Home is put together by Jazz Association - SG (Jass) and will feature musicians including Jeremy Monteiro and Alemay Fernandez.

Since 2018, Jass has been staging free community concerts in April to celebrate Unesco International Jazz Day which falls on April 30. This year, the association has decided to bring the festivities online so that everyone can join in the celebrations despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The show includes an online jam session featuring a swinging version of folk song Singapura, and performances by Weixiang Tan, Christy Smith and Tamagoh.

In addition, there will be a panel discussion with Chok Kerong, Aya Sekine, Monteiro and Tan on jazz composition.

Jass @ Home! will be broadcast on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels on Thursday at 7.30pm. It will also be available on Jass' social media channels.