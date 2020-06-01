Empty streets of Singapore during circuit breaker captured in 360-degree video

Singapore's circuit breaker restrictions have given rise to unusual sights. Hot spots in the city that would normally be packed with tourists or office workers have become eerily empty.

Photographers and videographers at The Straits Times have documented them through the use of drones, as well soundscapes.

A production company put together a 360-degree video titled One Day This Will All Be History and uploaded it on YouTube on May 27. The video captures empty scenes in usually crowded locations like Merlion Park, Lau Pa Sat and City Hall. Viewers can explore the 360-degree view using a smartphone or computer, or get the full immersive experience through a virtual reality headset.

The company, Picture Perfect Productions, has also done other 360-degree content in the past, including for the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix, as well as for Sydney Airport.

Mr Andrew Psarianos, chief executive of Picture Perfect Productions, and his colleague, Mr Caleb Rozzario, spent a day walking through areas of Singapore and recorded the scenes with their 360 cameras.

Mr Psarianos said that the emptiness of popular tourist attractions and business districts marked a rare, historic moment, and he wanted to document and archive these sights through the immersive experience of VR video.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself