Editor's Take: Will the NCMP issue figure in voters' minds?

SINGAPORE - Polling Day for GE2020 is just five days away. To win votes, one of the most persuasive arguments the opposition has made is how it will be a check on the Government if it is voted into Parliament.

To address concerns about the need for alternative voices, the People's Action Party has pointed out that the Constitution guarantees at least 12 opposition Members of Parliament under the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme.

The Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan talks about the hotly debated NCMP issue in this fifth instalment of Editor's Take.

GE2020 Editor's Take is a daily series where senior ST editors share their thoughts on what the top news of the day will be, what's next and why it matters.

It is broadcast on The Straits Times' Facebook and YouTube channels at 1pm.