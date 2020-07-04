Editor's Take: Watch where the parties' big guns campaign this weekend

SINGAPORE - There's only one weekend in the nine-day campaign period of GE2020 and it's the best chance for candidates to meet and greet as many people as possible.

The Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan shares why it's important to watch where the respective political parties' top leaders will choose to walk the ground.

"It does give an indication of the wards they consider 'weaker' and in need for some shoring up with their star power," says Ms Tan.

GE2020 Editor's Take is a daily series where senior ST editors share their thoughts on what the top news of the day will be, what's next and why it matters.

It is broadcast on The Straits Times' Facebook and YouTube channels at 1pm.