Editor's Take: How the 'gloves have come off' in GE2020

SINGAPORE - After three days on the campaign trail for the July 10 election, several key battles have emerged, from the Singapore Democratic Party's comment on the country's population size to suggestions that the Workers' Party is just a lite version of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

In our lunchtime chat series, Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, talks about how the gloves seem to have come off between the PAP and the opposition parties.

GE2020 Editor's Take is a daily series where senior ST editors share their thoughts on what the top news of the day will be, what's next and why it matters.

It is broadcast on The Straits Times' Facebook and YouTube channels at 1pm.