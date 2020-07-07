Editor's Take: Expect flurry of online activity with less than 2 days of campaigning left

SINGAPORE - There are about 36 hours left for the campaigning of this year's general election and candidates are making the most of every minute.

In this episode of Editor's Take, The Straits Times news editor Zakir Hussain says we can expect a flurry of online activities all the way till Wednesday night (July 8) before Cooling-off Day on Thursday.

And as the campaigning comes to a close, a key factor for voters will be "whom do you trust".

GE2020 Editor's Take is a daily series where senior ST editors share their thoughts on what the top news of the day will be, what's next and why it matters.

It is broadcast on The Straits Times' Facebook and YouTube channels at 1pm.