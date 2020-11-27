Editor Says: Why the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines faces difficult questions

SINGAPORE - Editor Says is a new weekly video series where Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of The Straits Times, discusses the top story of the week, why it matters and what's next.

The fifth episode of Editor Says on Friday (Nov 27), focuses on Covid-19 vaccines. Most vaccines take years or even decades to be developed, so it is a tremendous feat to have several Covid-19 vaccines emerging from trials and labs within a year, at warp speed, he says.

But even as we celebrate, we need to take a sober look at the difficult questions which surround the vaccines. Who should get the vaccine first, and why? Will getting a jab be a choice or a responsibility? Who should bear the cost? How can it be made at scale, and safely?

