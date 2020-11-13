Editor Says: Arm ourselves against pandemic of fake news

SINGAPORE - Editor Says is a new weekly video series where Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of The Straits Times, discusses the top story of the week, why it matters and what's next.

It is released around the same time as the ST Editor's Picks newsletter, which is curated by Mr Fernandez every Friday.

In the third episode of Editor Says on Friday (Nov 13), he speaks on the week being one of big news and dramatic headlines - from the United States' new president-elect, to Pfizer's announcement on the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with BioNTech and the start of the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble.

How do we grapple with the several questions and challenges thrown up by various big news events, and chart the best way forward? We need to go beyond the headlines and arm ourselves against the pandemic of fake news and information, he says.

The Editor Says video is a way for readers who are on the go to get a quick look at a story that stood out during the week.

There will also be a podcast version of the episode that goes out every Friday afternoon on The Straits Times' channel on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, and on Google Home and Nest devices.

It will also be aired on SPH’s Money FM 89.3 radio station on Friday at 4.55pm.

For a more detailed read and for more picks by Mr Fernandez, readers can subscribe to and read the newsletter, which has more than 370,000 subscribers.

"The Editor Says video and podcast are part of The Straits Times' efforts to bring you content across platforms, as more and more people are reading and following us in different ways throughout the day," said Mr Fernandez.

"So you can read the ST Editor's Picks newsletter sent to your e-mail inbox on your device, and you can also catch the Editor Says video or hear the podcast while on the go," he said.