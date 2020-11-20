Editor Says: Looking ahead to 2021 after a great global reset

SINGAPORE - Editor Says is a new weekly video series where Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of The Straits Times, discusses the top story of the week, why it matters and what's next.

It is released around the same time as the ST Editor's Picks newsletter, which is curated by Mr Fernandez every Friday.

In the fourth episode of Editor Says on Friday (Nov 20), he speaks on looking ahead to 2021 after a year of major disruptions in the way we live, work and play via a series of webinars titled the ST Reset 2021.

2020 is the year of the great global reset, he says. Perhaps we would all like to press the reset button and go back to the way life was before Covid-19, but what we need to do is look ahead and think about what 2021 might look like, he adds.

To help readers navigate the big changes happening both globally and locally, The Straits Times is holding a series of webinars titled the ST Reset 2021 in the weeks ahead to put the news into context. This week, ST looks at how global affairs have been reset by United States-China relations, and what this means for Singapore. The webinars will cover a range of pressing issues such as dealing with the post-pandemic job market, cyber security and health.

The Editor Says video is a way for readers who are on the go to get a quick look at a story that stood out during the week.

There will also be a podcast version of the episode that goes out every Friday afternoon on The Straits Times' channel on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, and on Google Home and Nest devices.

It will also be aired on SPH’s Money FM 89.3 radio station on Friday at 4.55pm.

For a more detailed read and for more picks by Mr Fernandez, readers can subscribe to and read the newsletter, which has more than 370,000 subscribers.

"The Editor Says video and podcast are part of The Straits Times' efforts to bring you content across platforms, as more and more people are reading and following us in different ways throughout the day," said Mr Fernandez.

"So you can read the ST Editor's Picks newsletter sent to your e-mail inbox on your device, and you can also catch the Editor Says video or hear the podcast while on the go," he said.