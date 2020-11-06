Editor Says: Beyond the US election, what is at stake is democracy itself

SINGAPORE - Editor Says is a new weekly video series where Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, discusses the top story of the week, why it matters and what's next.

It is released around the same time as the ST Editor's Picks newsletter, which is curated by Mr Fernandez every Friday.

In the second episode of Editor Says on Friday (Nov 6), he speaks on the cliffhanger US presidential election and why the outcome matters to the rest of the world.

The US election has been a nail-biter, with Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden locked in a tight race.

Beyond this contentious election, what is at stake is democracy itself, says Mr Fernandez, given how America has been plagued with alternative facts, fake news, misinformation and disinformation during the last four years.

The Editor Says video is a way for readers who are on the go to get a quick look at a story that stood out during the week.

There will also be a podcast version of the episode that goes out every Friday afternoon on The Straits Times' channel on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, and on Google Home and Nest devices.

It will also be aired on SPH’s Money FM 89.3 radio station on Friday at 4.55pm.

For a more detailed read and for more picks by Mr Fernandez, readers can subscribe to and read the newsletter, which has close to 350,000 subscribers.

"The Editor Says video and podcast are part of The Straits Times' efforts to bring you content across platforms, as more and more people are reading and following us in different ways throughout the day," said Mr Fernandez.

"So you can read the ST Editor's Picks newsletter sent to your e-mail inbox on your device, and you can also catch the Editor Says video or hear the podcast while on the go," he said.