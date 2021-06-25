Defy gravity

The dance artform reaches new heights during a rehearsal of the ballet, Corps Extreme (above), at the Theatre de l'Agora in Montpellier, southern France, on Tuesday.

Conceived by French choreographer Rachid Ouramdane, the work explores people's desire for flight and freedom through performers such as tightrope walkers and aerial artistes.

It is part of the 41st Montpellier Dance Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday. The annual festival, which spans 24 days this year, features more than 120 events and 45 guest artistes.

