'Very surreal experience': What was it like driving across the Causeway after 2 years

Download MySejahtera app. Check.

Fill up pre-departure form on app. Check.

Upload Covid-19 vaccination certificate for digital verification. Check.

These were the preparations I had to make before embarking on my first trip to Johor Baru on Friday (April 1).

After two years, the land border between Singapore and Malaysia finally reopened, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel between the two countries without the need for tests or quarantine.

Amid the excitement for my first trip out of Singapore in about two years since borders closed in 2020, there was also a tinge of anxiety of not knowing what to expect in this "new" world of travelling.

Follow me on my journey as I record my experience driving across the Singapore-Johor Baru Causeway with many others when the clock struck midnight on Friday.