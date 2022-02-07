Catch highlights of ST's Through The Lens exhibition - in the metaverse

SINGAPORE - Missed the Through The Lens photo exhibition organised by The Straits Times? You can still catch the highlights by stepping into a virtual exhibition featuring a selection of the pictures - in the metaverse.
The metaverse loosely refers to shared virtual environments that people can access via the Internet. While it is more commonly associated with gaming, non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies, these virtual spaces can also make events accessible to those who cannot participate in person - especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The exhibition was held at the National Museum of Singapore from Jan 15 to Feb 6. It showcased about 200 photographs and videos by local and international photojournalists, including works by the ST newsroom that focused on the impact of climate change on Singapore.
Here is your chance to recap the highlights by visiting the virtual exhibition. You can do so via desktop, mobile or virtual reality (VR)-enabled devices. It is hosted on a third-party platform, FrameVR.
The metaverse is still a very new space and is prone to technical issues. If you experience any, please contact our team at stnewsdesk@sph.com.sg
Here are some tips on how to get the best out of the virtual exhibition on your preferred device.
For desktop user
To access the online gallery, click on this link.
Use your keyboard to move your avatar around the room:
- “W” key: Move forward
- “S” key: Move backwards
- “Q” key: Move left
- “E” key: Move right
- “A” key: Turn left
- “D” key: Turn right
You can also use your mouse. Click and pull the cursor across the screen to explore the space. Holding down the shift key while walking will allow your avatar to walk faster. Alternatively, use the drop-down menu labelled “Go To” on the top left of the screen.
The drop-down menu contains all 12 photos in the gallery and clicking on any of them will teleport your avatar to the selected image. You can enlarge the images and captions by clicking on them and selecting the “zoom in” function. To exit the full-screen image, simply click outside the image to return to the gallery.
For mobile user
To access the online gallery, click on this link. To move around the gallery, use the blue on-screen joystick on the bottom left of the screen. To look around the gallery, simply swipe and drag the cursor across the screen.
Alternatively, you can use the drop-down menu located on the right side of the screen. The drop-down menu contains all 12 photos in the gallery, and tapping on any of them will teleport your avatar to the selected image.
You can enlarge the images and captions by tapping on them and selecting the “zoom in” function. To exit the full-screen image, simply tap outside the image to return to the gallery.
For VR user
The virtual gallery can also be accessed via VR headsets such as the Oculus Quest or Oculus Rift. Visit this link using a browser, and walk around to navigate the space. You can also use joysticks that are paired to the headset.