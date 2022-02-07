Catch highlights of ST's Through The Lens exhibition - in the metaverse

SINGAPORE - Missed the Through The Lens photo exhibition organised by The Straits Times? You can still catch the highlights by stepping into a virtual exhibition featuring a selection of the pictures - in the metaverse.

The metaverse loosely refers to shared virtual environments that people can access via the Internet. While it is more commonly associated with gaming, non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies, these virtual spaces can also make events accessible to those who cannot participate in person - especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibition was held at the National Museum of Singapore from Jan 15 to Feb 6. It showcased about 200 photographs and videos by local and international photojournalists, including works by the ST newsroom that focused on the impact of climate change on Singapore.

Here is your chance to recap the highlights by visiting the virtual exhibition. You can do so via desktop, mobile or virtual reality (VR)-enabled devices. It is hosted on a third-party platform, FrameVR.

The metaverse is still a very new space and is prone to technical issues. If you experience any, please contact our team at stnewsdesk@sph.com.sg

Here are some tips on how to get the best out of the virtual exhibition on your preferred device.