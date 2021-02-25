Brollies in full bloom

These umbrellas, decorated with lights for tomorrow's Lantern Festival in China, have been put up in a commercial street in Hangzhou city, the capital of Zhejiang province.

Falling on the 15th day of the first lunar month, the Lantern Festival marks the final day of the traditional Chinese New Year celebrations in the country.

As part of the festival, communities often organise parades, set off fireworks and nowadays even put on drone light shows.

Light is a common theme of Lantern Festival decorations as it represents the fading away of the dark winter and the long-awaited arrival of spring.

