Art after dark in the heartland

In the early hours of last Saturday morning, the grey void deck of an unassuming Housing Board block in Mountbatten was transformed with a splash of colour, but only for a few moments.

This was the work of local artist Lee Wei Lieh (above), 43, who is part of the Very Small Exhibition art group.

He used Blu Tack and tape to put up transparent vinyl film of various colours over the block's void deck lights to create this vibrant neon effect.

The exhibit was up from about 3am to 5.30am.

This is the fifth in the Very Momentary Exhibition series, which features similar temporary transformations of the neighbourhood.

The artist said that he does not have a formal permit to put up his "installations", so he does it in the dead of the night, and they are "on show" for only a short time.

He added: "I want to transform ordinary space into something colourful to bring joy to people's lives."

Mr Lee's experimental art collective is hoping to put up one installation a month around Singapore.

He urged the public to look out for more details on the group's Facebook page.