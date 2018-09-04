Ah Boy and Friends: Wedding Customs

Wedding customs have evolved along with changes in our lifestyles and environment.

One of the most commonly known adaptation of wedding customs is how the Malay community chooses to hold weddings at the void decks of public flats instead of at home, due to space constraints. Eurasian weddings which used to be held at the bride's home, have also moved to churches or community halls, to accommodate more guests.

In this episode, Ah Boy finds out more about the different wedding customs, as each ethnic group has its own romantic stories to tell! Join Ah Boy and his friends on this learning journey.

Ah Boy is an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his light-hearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture. He is now exploring other cultures.

About "Ah Boy and Friends":

"Ah Boy and Friends"（Ah Boy与小伙伴们）is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this 9-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy together with his family and friends will introduce viewers to different aspects of the Malay, Indian and Eurasian cultures, providing an entertaining and enriching experience for the young and old alike.

"Ah Boy and Friends" is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.