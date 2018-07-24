Ah Boy and Friends: Peranakan

“Pandai” or “panday”? Both mean “clever”, but in different languages.

In this episode, Ah Boy finds out more about the unique aspects of the language spoken by Peranakans. He will also learn about the hybrid of cultures in Peranakan food and music. Join Ah Boy and his friends on this learning journey.

Ah Boy is an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his light-hearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture. He is now exploring other cultures.

About "Ah Boy and Friends":

Ah Boy and Friends (Ah Boy与小伙伴们) is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this 9-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy together with his family and friends will introduce viewers to different aspects of the Malay, Indian and Eurasian cultures, providing an entertaining and enriching experience for the young and old alike.

"Ah Boy and Friends" is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.