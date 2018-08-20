Ah Boy And Friends: Our Ghost Stories

Many Chinese believe that the gates of hell will open during the seventh month of the lunar calendar. Dead ancestors would come back through these gates to the realm of the living to visit loved ones.

The Malay and Indian communities also have ghost stories that are passed on generation after generation.

In this episode, Ah Boy finds out more about these ghost stories. Join Ah Boy and his friends on this learning journey.

Ah Boy is an original character created by zaobao.sg and made popular by his lighthearted and educational introduction of the Chinese culture. He is now exploring other cultures.

About Ah Boy And Friends

Ah Boy And Friends（Ah Boy与小伙伴们）is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content.

In this nine-part Mandarin animation series, Ah Boy together with his family and friends will introduce viewers to different aspects of the Malay, Indian and Eurasian cultures, providing an entertaining and enriching experience for young and old alike.

Ah Boy And Friends is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles