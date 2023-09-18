After Robbie Williams F1 concert party, comes the clean-up

This is not the first time visitors to an F1 concert party have left the venues filled with litter. In 2019, radio deejay Joakim Gomez tweeted a picture showing similar scenes of rubbish being strewn around the Padang after the finale concert by the band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Formula One is hoping to make its races and events more sustainable by 2025 through reducing single-use plastics and making sure that waste is reused, recycled or composted.