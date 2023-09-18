After Robbie Williams F1 concert party, comes the clean-up

Plastic cups, food packaging and confetti were among the items in the pile of trash left by some of the 65,000 concertgoers after the show by British pop star Robbie Williams at the Padang on Sunday.
Cleaners began to clear the rubbish about 10 minutes after the concert – part of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up – ended past midnight. British dance music duo Groove Armada performed on the same stage earlier.
It took slightly more than an hour for the trash to be collected into piles and bagged.
Rubbish bins, some of which allowed users to separate trash, could be found around the venue but were mostly full after the concert.
This is not the first time visitors to an F1 concert party have left the venues filled with litter. In 2019, radio deejay Joakim Gomez tweeted a picture showing similar scenes of rubbish being strewn around the Padang after the finale concert by the band Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Formula One is hoping to make its races and events more sustainable by 2025 through reducing single-use plastics and making sure that waste is reused, recycled or composted.