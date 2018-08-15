Model seen stabbing rival in video

LONDON • Surveillance cameras captured the chilling incident showing British model Harry Uzoka being pursued by fellow model George Koh and his friends.

After he was cornered, Uzoka, 25, was stabbed with a knife three times. He died on a sidewalk in front of his London home, the Guardian reported.

On Monday, a jury in a London court found Koh, 24, guilty of stabbing Uzoka through the heart.

In January, Koh had challenged the victim to a showdown over their feud. Prosecutors said Uzoka had accused Koh, who appeared in advertisements for Louis Vuitton, of trying to copy his style.

Uzoka was described at the trial as "the country's most famous black model - working for such brands as Mercedes and Zara".

Tensions also mounted after Koh claimed to have slept with Uzoka's girlfriend, also a model.

According to the Mirror, Uzoka told Koh: "Leave my name out of your mouth, it's that simple. I've never spoken bad of you in any way, so this is wild."

Koh faces a life sentence when he is sentenced on Sept 21.