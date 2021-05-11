Live coverageMinisterial statements on S'pore's Covid-19 situation
Gan Kim Yong and Lawrence Wong address questions by MPs in Parliament on the Government's response to the pandemic.
Published: May 11, 2021
Watch: Ministerial statements on S'pore's Covid-19 situation
