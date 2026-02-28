Chances are rising that the Iranians may try to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the region\u2019s oil and gas is exported. The naval units of Iran\u2019s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps rehearsed precisely such a closure of the Strait in early February, and there are indications that the Iranians have moved missile batteries to the Strait.The US enjoys a huge military superiority in the region. However, a closure of the Strait won\u2019t take much effort; all the Iranians need to do is announce that they have mined the waters around this key international passage and, even if this is untrue, the announcement would effectively halt the movement of oil and liquefied natural gas through the waterway, as well as send the price of oil and the insurance prices of oil tankers soaring. The decision of the Houthis in Yemen \u2013 widely viewed as an Iranian proxy \u2013 to resume their closure of the straits out of the Red Sea will only increase the shipping pressure.However, Iran also has to tread carefully because any closure of the oil export waterways would alienate the oil-producing Arab monarchies in the Gulf, precisely the regional governments Iran hopes to keep on its side. It is noticeable, for instance, that at least for the moment, Iran\u2019s missile attacks on targets in neighbouring countries have been directed exclusively against US bases in the Gulf. Iran does not wish to alienate its neighbours, at least not for the moment.