Straitstimes.com header logo

LiveTrump and Xi set to meet in Beijing to discuss Iran war, trade and Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People.
Alessia Mah, Laura Chia
Published: May 14, 2026

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.