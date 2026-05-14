Mr Trump arrived in Beijing slightly before 8pm last evening, marking the first state visit by a US leader to China since his own trip in 2017.Air Force One \u2013 the US president\u2019s official plane \u2013 touched down at Beijing Capital International Airport, where he was greeted by Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, a military honour guard, and hundreds of flag-waving children.Mr Trump will have a busy day ahead. He is set to participate in a welcome ceremony and bilateral meeting with Mr Xi at around 10am at the Great Hall of the People.He is then slated to visit the Temple of Heaven at noon and attend a state banquet with Mr Xi at 6pm.The bilateral talks are scheduled to continue tomorrow morning. View this post on Instagram