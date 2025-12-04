Good morning. Today, Workers\u2019 Party chief Pritam Singh will learn if the appeal against his conviction and sentence for lying to the Committee of Privileges (COP) is successful.On Feb 17, Singh was convicted and fined the maximum of $14,000 after a 13-day trial. The court found him guilty of two charges of lying under oath in his testimonies to the COP on Dec 10 and 15, 2021.His appeal was heard by Justice Steven Chong on Nov 4, 2025, with lawyers for the Leader of the Opposition arguing that the trial judge had \u201cignored crucial pieces of evidence\u201d in convicting Singh.The COP had been convened to carry out an inquiry into former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who in August 2021 lied about accompanying a sexual assault victim to a police station and in October 2021 repeated the false claim before the House.Singh is the first sitting opposition MP to be convicted of a criminal charge in almost 40 years. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG