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LivePM Wong, Chan Chun Sing to speak on political office-holders’ salary review

The House will debate the matter on Sept 10.
Edited by Chin Hui Shan, Daniel Lai, Isabelle Liew, Lee Li Ying, Sarah Koh
Published: Sept 8, 2026

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.