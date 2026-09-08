We will hear about proposed changes to political salaries, including those of Cabinet ministers. Two ministers will speak at around noon: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing. They will provide the Government’s response to the recommendations of a committee reviewing political salaries. But first, here are are some questions filed by MPs to watch: Singapore Airlines’ investments: After a record annual loss, Air India is said to be seeking $1.9 billion of investment from shareholders, which include SIA. WP’s Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) asked if losses from SIA’s foreign associates have been assessed against its capacity to provide essential transport services, and whether SIA would have to notify the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore of such losses. ‘Religious influencer’ sexual assault case: Several MPs filed questions on a sexual abuse case involving two children, in which some interactions took place at a mosque. Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) asked when a review of safeguarding measures at mosques will be completed. Fadli Fawzi (Aljunied GRC) asked why the man was reportedly able to conduct religious classes in a mosque despite not being staff, a volunteer, or an accredited religious teacher. Amendments to the Land Titles (Strata) Act, which include lower en bloc consent thresholds, will also be debated. If passed, these changes could make it easier for larger, older projects to undergo collective sales.