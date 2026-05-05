Labour chief Ng Chee Meng is scheduled to move a motion on AI and job disruption. He will ask Parliament to affirm that Singapore must not have \u201cjobless growth\u201d amid AI disruption, and is expected to detail NTUC\u2019s plans to help workers through this transition.This comes just after the May Day Rally, where Mr Ng and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong outlined commitments to help workers through the coming disruption. To help you understand who is saying what, and why, read our analysis of the rally in our politics newsletter Unpacked. The Government is also looking to pass six Bills \u2013 the most since the 15th term of Parliament opened in September \u2013 so there is also plenty of legislation to move.For today, we expect discussion on laws governing how Singapore and Malaysia will handle incidents on the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link as well as on the merger of two government agencies responsible for skills development.