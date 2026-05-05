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LiveParliament discusses jobs amid AI disruption, school bullying review

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng will ask Parliament to affirm no ‘jobless growth’ amid AI disruption, detail NTUC’s plans to aid workers through transition.
Ng Wei Kai, Ang Qing, Laura Chia
Published: May 5, 2026

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.