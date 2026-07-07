Indranee\u2019s statement will cover the conduct of Workers\u2019 Party leaders Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap.The ministerial statement will be a \u201cdetermination\u201d on the findings from the Committee of Privileges (COP) relating to former Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan\u2019s lies to Parliament in 2021, according to the order paper published yesterday.This follows a January 2026 motion where Indranee asked the House to note that the High Court\u2019s judgment and COP findings have implications for Lim and Faisal, which have to be considered separately from WP chief Pritam Singh\u2019s.During that motion, in which the House found Singh unfit for the role of Leader of the Opposition, Lim disputed her and Faisal being implicated.She said the pair had not been given an opportunity to defend themselves in court and its findings cannot be held against them.Indranee said that while Lim was not a witness and was not a party to court proceedings, the court had found that Lim and Faisal were around when Singh asked Khan to take her lie \u201cto the grave\u201d.She said that this was consistent with the COP report, and that is why the court judgment has implications for Lim and Faisal.We will unpack the statement and any subsequent exchange involving the WP MPs in our weekly politics newsletter next Monday. Subscribe here.