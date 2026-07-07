Straitstimes.com header logo

LiveParliament to discuss Speak Mandarin campaign, posts targeting S’pore’s Indian community

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah will deliver a ministerial statement on the conduct of the WP’s Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap.
Edited by Ng Wei Kai, Aqil Hamzah, Christine Tan, Ian Cheng
Published: July 7, 2026

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.